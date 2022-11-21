Talks are being held with the Alliance for Albanians about possibly joining the government coalition, but it is still too early to talk about any kind of epilogue. The political parties say that the details and distribution of ministerial and directorial positions have not yet been discussed because, as they point out, it is an ongoing process.

DUI leader, Ali Ahmeti, after yesterday’s meeting at the party headquarters in Mala Recica, emphasized that he and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski are in talks, but, as he indicated, it is still too early to talk about any epilogue.

This topic was also opened. I held meetings with their representatives. Kovacevski also met with Taravari. We will see what kind of epilogue there will be from the talks that will take place between the two sides. No details have been discussed yet, it is an ongoing process. We, as Albanians, need greater unity, to be a little more organized in the direction of accomplishing the mission, he said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and spokesperson of DUI, Bujar Osmani, confirmed at yesterday’s press briefing that they are discussing with the Alliance for Albanians the joint assessment that there is a political momentum that imposes greater coordination between political parties aimed at a fast-track EU membership.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, on the other hand, referring to the Friday meeting with acting the president of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, emphasized that they discussed the European future and all the decisions that should be made in the Parliament with a broad political and social consensus. He pointed out that at the meeting they did not discuss the Alliance for Albanians joining the Government.

The acting president of the Alliance for Albanians after the meeting with Kovacevski on Friday emphasized that they did not receive an offer to join the Government. Taravari said that possibility is not ruled out, but if it happens, the party will not cross the red lines necessary to continue negotiating.

We talked about the European path, the fight against corruption, the functioning of the rule of law, and the European laws that are blocked in the Parliament, for which the Alliance provides support all the time. We have no official talks about joining the Government. When there is, we will be transparent and say so, said Taravari and added that at the moment there is neither official nor unofficial offer.