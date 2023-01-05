Skopje would have already had a Clinical Center, which was supposed to start construction in 2017 if the SDS Government had not stopped the process for which it had a project and secured funds, that Clinical Center would have cost 120 million euros, and not over half a billion as it had planned SDS later, said VMRO-DPMNE.
The party emphasizes that 5 years later, after SDSM destroyed the whole process, Skopje does not have a new Clinical Center, and the Government has to pay 20 million euros of people’s money in damages to the company that was supposed to build it.
The state has been put in a position to pay for the damage caused by the immature policies of the ruling elite, so instead of the budget, Kovacevski and the ministers should cover the damage they caused. The authorities entered the process for a new clinical center three times more expensive than the one that could be built to commit crime. The greed of the government should now be paid for by the people. The state has been damaged, the people have been left without a modern clinical center that would now be functional. SDS destroys public health with each passing day. That is why changes are needed and a VMRO-DPMNE Government that will invest in healthcare, says the party.
