Skopje would have already had a Clinical Center, which was supposed to start construction in 2017 if the SDS Government had not stopped the process for which it had a project and secured funds, that Clinical Center would have cost 120 million euros, and not over half a billion as it had planned SDS later, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party emphasizes that 5 years later, after SDSM destroyed the whole process, Skopje does not have a new Clinical Center, and the Government has to pay 20 million euros of people’s money in damages to the company that was supposed to build it.