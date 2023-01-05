The voice for early elections in SDSM is growing, says VMRO-DPMNE, adding that only Dimitar Kovacevski and Mile Zecevic are against it, because “they know that they will lose and that then their careers are over.”
Kovacevski and Zecevic want more power, because they know that the people will never elect them, they can only be appointed without elections like now.
Kovacevski is running away from elections so that the companies of his close friend and his immediate family can continue to expand throughout the country. Kovacevski and Zecevic are afraid of elections and are holding both SDS and the state hostage, and they are appointed as Ahmeti’s henchman and listen to Zajas, but also Strumica. It is time for Kovacevski and Zecevic to be encouraged, yes their careers are on target, but the whole country cannot be their hostage, sayс VMRO-DPMNE.
