A delegation of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric (MOC-OA) is attending on Thursday the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
The delegation, as the MOC-OA told MIA, is composed of the Metropolitan of Tetovo-Gostivar, Bishop Josif, and the professor of the Faculty of Theology, Deacon Stefan Gogovski.
Pope Benedict XVI died on December 31 at the age of 95. He will be buried today, and the funeral is expected to be attended by many heads of state or government, as well as members of royal families.
