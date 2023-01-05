epa10389459 A portrait of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is on display during a memorial service for the late pope led by the Apostolic Nuncio to the Czech Republic at St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, Czech Republic, 04 January 2023. Former Pope Benedict XVI died on 31 December 2022 at his Vatican residence, at the age of 95. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A delegation of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric (MOC-OA) is attending on Thursday the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

The delegation, as the MOC-OA told MIA, is composed of the Metropolitan of Tetovo-Gostivar, Bishop Josif, and the professor of the Faculty of Theology, Deacon Stefan Gogovski.

Pope Benedict XVI died on December 31 at the age of 95. He will be buried today, and the funeral is expected to be attended by many heads of state or government, as well as members of royal families.