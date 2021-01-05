Despite announcing a wide public debate on its controversial plan to cull elementary school classes, the Education Ministry presented a blueprint that plows ahead with the plan.

Under it, elementary school classes are reduced to native language, math, natural sciences, civics and English. Natural sciences and civics will combine a number of classes.

The most controversial element of the plan is the proposal to abolish history as a stand alone class and teach it as part of the new civics course. The timing of the proposal raised eyebrows – Macedonia is facing strong pressure from Bulgaria and Greece to rewrite its history books. Abolishing the class altogether and writing new books for a broader, combined class, will be a perfect opportunity for the Zaev regime to appease both neighboring countries.

A number of leading scientific institutions, such as the Institute for National History and the MANU academy came out against the proposal.