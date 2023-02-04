Unauthorized filming, insults, and threats against Macedonian policemen. This can be seen in the video of the incident at the Deve Bair border crossing which resulted in the arrest of three Bulgarian citizens.

The video was published by the Bulgarian MP Angel Georgiev. The Macedonian policemen try to return him to his vehicle, but he persistently walked towards them without any permission to move there. He was forced back into his vehicle.

The video shows that the person filming was also escorted into the station premises.

The Bulgarian media reported about the incident that the Macedonian policemen are the ones who threatened and beat the MP Angel Georgiev, and there were also Bulgarian citizens with him.

The Ministry of Interior has already confirmed that three Bulgarian citizens have been detained because of this incident.