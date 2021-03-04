The coordinator of the Parliament’s group of the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa Skender Rexhepi said Thursday that the government showed two things yesterday: first, that it does not trust its majority and that it is afraid of what the opposition will say in the debate on government confidence.

For that reason, we conclude that yesterday the Government forcibly brought all MPs. It is unfortunate that MPs who had a very difficult situation at home, to bring them to Parliament, which is neither logic nor demonstrated basic human values. On the other hand, he used the article of the Rules of Procedure to abuse the right of the opposition to give its opinion on the shortcomings of the Government in these six months, Rexhepi said.

According to Rexhepi, the very fact that yesterday the majority ended seven sessions is sufficient proof that they were forcibly brought the MPs, and from today they will start fighting again.