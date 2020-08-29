A 20 year old man from Kosovo drowned on Shara mountain as he and a group of friends were taking a swim in the Karanikolicko lake yesterday.

The groups crossed into Macedonia over the unguarded border for a hike and headed toward the mountainous lake. One of them, identified by the police as F.A., drowned while swimming in the lake. The group headed back to Kosovo and reported the incident in the Dragash police station.

This morning, Macedonian police went to the site using a helicopter and recovered the body.