The main topic of discussion during the Parliament session on the proposed new Government was how long (or short) lived it will be. The SDSM – DUI – BESA – DPA coalition holds only 62 seats in Parliament, only one more than the bare minimum needed to appoint a Government and adopt major legislation.

This is a Titanic Government. You say it was built for great things and has major expectations but so was the ship. And the coalition appears to be made of the upper deck passengers, elitists, flush with cash, showing off their power, while the passengers are stuck at the bottom. This Government will soon sink when it collides with the Macedonian people, said Ivan Jordanov from VMRO-DPMNE, who also announced mass protests from the opposition coming soon.

Goran Misovski from the NSDP party, allied with SDSM, replied in Serbian, using a popular comment “malo sutra” to declare that the Government will not fall any time soon. “We have a guaranteed four year mandate”, Misovski insisted.