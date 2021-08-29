Macedonian citizens are under threat of being banned from traveling to European Union countries due to the authorities’ poor handling of the epidemic and the sharp increase in the number of new Covid-19 infections, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.

Because Zaev and Filipce who did not take measures in time, Macedonia from tomorrow faces a new travel ban from the EU. Due to the high number of infections which could have been prevented with timely measures, Macedonian citizens will not be able to travel to the EU. The ban may mean a complete ban on non-essential travel, but also huge procedures for those citizens whose travel is necessary, said the party.

The party adds that this situation is a result of the stubbornness of Zaev and Filipce, who refused to accept any advice and because of that now all citizens will suffer.