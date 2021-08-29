Dr. Igor Nikolov, chairman of the health commission of VMRO-DPMNE, asked in an interview with “Republika” asks if in-person classes should held in all schools in Macedonia.

Epidemiological indicators are not the same everywhere and are not the same in all cities. If we compare the indicators in Tetovo, Gostivar, Kicevo, Struga, with some cities in eastern Macedonia such as Pehcevo and Delcevo, we conclude that there is a difference. Therefore, I suggest that each school individually monitors the epidemiological indicators for itself and based on that to decide together with the parents whether classes should be held in-person, combined or online for a certain period until the epidemiological situation stabilizes, he said.