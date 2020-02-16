SDSM leader Zoran Zaev called on his supporters to march in downtown Skopje tomorrow to celebrate the imposition of a new law on state prosecutors through the Parliament today. The Parliament rejected the law, that would entrench Zaev loyalists as key prosecutors, but it was told to vote again and the law was declared adopted.

Tomorrow we will march for justice, from the Parliament where the law was adopted, to the court where we expect to see the final outcome of the trials. See you tomorrow. We walk for justice, Zaev said before a group of party activists.

Besides securing jobs for prosecutors loyal to Zaev, the law would also prevent prosecutors from using wiretaps as evidence in future trials, after this practice was made widespread when Zaev persecuted political opponents with illegally recorded conversations. The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party blamed Zaev of pushing the law in order to protect himself from a serious investigation in the numerous racketeering and corruption scandals over his three year term in office.