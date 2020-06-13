In the past 24 hours, 1213 tests have been performed and 196 new Covid-19 cases were registered, and eight people have passed away, the Ministry of Health informed on Saturday.

Most of new cases are registered in Skopje (90), then Kumanovo (17), Stip (5), Prilep (1), Tetovo (45), Struga (8), Veles (1), Bitola (4), Ohrid (11) Gostivar (8), Kriva Palanka (1), Pehcevo (2), Sveti Nikole (1) and Resen (2).

Eight patients have passed away, four from Skopje, one from Struga, one from Ohrid, one from Gostivar and one from Resen.

A total of 42,262 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in Macedonia. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the country has registered 3,895 cases. 1,705 people recovered and the number of active cases is 2,001. Death toll has reached 179.