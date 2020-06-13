Friday’s meeting between party leaders Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev failed to result in an agreement on the date for the next elections, and from informal briefings it is learned other aspects necessary for a transparent election process haven’t also been meet for the elections or the date.

We learn only of dates from SDSM, but not essence. VMRO-DPMNE briefed that in addition to the aspects of preserving and protecting the health of citizens, practically Zaev is pushing for elections without a cleared electoral list and without full monitoring mission.

The details that “Kurir” informally learned about are that Zaev was visibly nervous and frustrated in his performance. He did not say a word about the transparent election process, but simply repeated only the latest date of 8 July as a solution that should be accepted.

Regarding the arguments that the coronavirus situation is out of control, he only raised his hands saying that this is the reality and the there nothing more that the state can do.

Mickoski said that Zaev will sufer a total debacle in the elections, but that the health of the citizens must be protected first.

The large number of infected people is unacceptable in conditions when all the surrounding countries are dramatically better in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, and most of them have declared victory, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE.

Mickoski expressed the view that it is unserious to bid with dates that are the form, and the essence of the solution is how much the state is able to protect people’s health in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak and provide a transparent election process.

Apart from the dates, Zaev was completely unprepared to discuss other aspects of the open issues. He had a rather unstable attitude towards when the OSCE mission would come to Macedonia at all. Although he said in public that a request had been sent to the OSCE by the Foreign Ministry on Monday, he said at the meeting that it had been done only yesterday, and had not received a response.