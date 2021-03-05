I have information that the first batch of 3,000 Russian vaccines are expected to arrive, said today the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, answering a reporter’s question at an event in the Skopje municipality of Karpos.

On Sunday, we expect the first 3,000 vaccines to arrive via DHL. The Minister is making arrangements with the ambassador to welcome them and distribute them accordingly, said Zaev.

As for the remaining of the total of 100,000 vaccines, as agreed with Russia, he said they are expected to arrive next week.

So far, 8,190 “Pfizer” vaccines have arrived in Macedonia as a donation from Serbia and are used to inoculate healthcare workers