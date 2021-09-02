The Prime Minister Zoran Zaev informed today that he talked with the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev within the Bled Forum, where he expressed hope that the political entities will succeed in forming a Government, which is important for decision-making.

As I said, on June 17 after returning from Bulgaria, we talked, we addressed all the important issues, we created the roadmap, we further confirmed with a note what was important for a short, long name, for not interfering in internal affairs and the like. I think that the expectations to form a political government could be in favor of the quick unblocking of Macedonia’s EU integration process, said Zaev in response to a reporter’s question whether he talked to Radev in Bled and what are the expectations for unblocking the process.

Zaev also reminded that a date for the third round of parliamentary elections in Bulgaria has been announced for November 14. Considering their constitutional deadlines of 15 days for obtaining a mandate, our hope remains that they will form a political government so that at the end of December, when the Council of Ministers and the European Council will be held, the decision will be made during the Slovenian presidency, said Zaev.