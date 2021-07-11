With Bulgaria holding early general elections today, Zoran Zaev expressed hope they will result with a stable Government able to allow the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia. Bulgaria has been blocking Macedonia since late 2020, as it insists that Zaev is not implementing the 2017 treaty he signed and wants him to rewrite and redefine Macedonian national identity and history.

I expect a functional Parliament and a political Government that will give us the green light – unblock Macedonia on the path to the European Union, Zaev said.

He is negotiating a new agreement with Bulgaria, part of which apparently includes making separate statements. In them, Bulgaria will declare that, for example, the Macedonian language is newly created, from the Bulgarian language, while Zaev will not oppose this claim, and in fact, would tacitly support it.