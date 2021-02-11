Somebody took the time to register a website under www.vaksajns.mk, and direct its visitors to the official, Macedonian Healthcare Ministry www.vakcinacija.mk website, where citizens are asked to register for the coronavirus vaccine (if and when it eventually becomes available in Macedonia).

The vaksajns website is a pun on the awful English skills of Prime Minister Zaev. During a recent Atlantic Council live stream event, Zaev kept talking at length about his attempts to obtain vaccines, and kept pronouncing the word – “whack-signs”. So the prankster registered a website under the Macedonian spelling of Zaev’s way of pronouncing vaccines, all for the purpose of helping direct citizens toward the vaccine registration site.

While Zaev’s attempts to speak English, Serbian or Bulgarian are popular source of entertainment, and video segments of his best hits are often shared online, this is the first time someone registered a website to joke about his language skills.