Filipce need to resign for his epic failures and incompetence, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release after it was announced that the donation of coronavirus vaccines that Serbia offered won’t be sent today because of technical issues.

The Zaev regime and his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce failed to procure a single dose of the vaccine so far, and after insisting they will obtain Western produced vaccines, thye were eventually forced to turn to China for a large purchase and to Serbia for donations. But even receiving a donation is proving beyond their reach and the delivery ceremony of 8,000 vaccines that was planned to take place at the border with Serbia today was canceled.