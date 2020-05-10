SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev came out with a request for elections in June. Zaev met with his coalition partners today and said that the vote should be as soon as possible and that this will be his position at the coming meeting of party leaders held by President Pendarovski next week.

SDSM has pushed for quick elections despite worries about the spread of the coronavirus among voters, apparently thinking that later in the year the economic crisis will just get worse, and that will affect the popularity of his party.

Our joint opinion is that the state took good steps to handle the coronavirus. We concluded that the country needs elections immediately after conditions are met. Once the peak has passed and the intensity is going down we should have elections, there will be no risk to public health. Especially considering that there could be another peak in autumn, Zaev said.

This has been rejected by both the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, Zaev’s coalition partner DUI and the State Electoral Commission, which insists that the electoral preparations need to begin from start, and not just resuming from the stage the where they left off when the April 12 elections were called off. The opposition has even dubbed this idea the “corona elections”