The April 27th trial was monitored by Zoran Zaev and judge Dobrila Kacarska made her verdicts in clear coordination with her boss, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski. Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Skopje yesterday to demand the release of the 16 protesters and police officers who were given long prison sentences by Kacarska over the 2017 incident in the Parliament – in a trial that was used by the Zaev regime to blackmail VMRO members of Parliament to vote in favor of the name change.

Zaev was the boss there and he looked from the side. If he was not satisfied with the verdict, Kacarska would not have been promoted to the Constitutional Court. But he was and she was promoted, Mickoski said.

The opposition party demands a retrial in the case due to its obvious abuse for political gains, including the “politically motivated charge of ‘terrorism'”.