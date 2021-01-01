Police officers sent to enforce the ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations in a bar in Skopje were rudely insulted and obstructed by guests, including Prime Minister Zaev’s adviser.

The incident occurred in the Mango cafe, where Filip Andov – Sokol (the Falcon). Was celebrating New Year. Zaev recently appointed Andov as director of the Sutka prison.

When the officers came to disperse the party, given the mandate that cafes close by 18h, two men from Andov’s party began to insult them, and continued having a heated dispute with the officers outside of the bar, Netpress reports. Four people in total received charges for not wearing masks, public drunkenness, disobeying a police order, but Andov was left out.

Police was out in force yesterday, patrolling cafes, restaurants and bars to disperse parties.