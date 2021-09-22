Deputy Prime Minister Ljupco Nikolovski announced a new move that would put ordinary citizens under scrutiny for property whose origin they can’t prove. According to Nikolovski, the Government would gain power to seize all property of uncertain origin over 30,000 EUR, even if the owner is not a public official.

The idea to seize property from public officials who are found to have land, cash or valuables far over what they could reasonably save from their salaries or other legal forms of income has already been used in Macedonia and is meant to discourage corruption on the part of office holders. But going after ordinary citizens is a new concept and Nikolovski said that it will be submitted to the Venice Commission for review.