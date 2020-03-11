VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski commented on Facebook on the fake news that today’s media close to SDSM spread among the public, sending a message to Zoran Zaev that he was aware that his “machinery” producing fake news will try to harm his reputation during the campaign that follows, but still pointed out that they should try better. Nikoloski sent a message to Zaev: “Zoran Zaev I will defeat you on April 12!

Zoran Zaev is seriously frightened so he ran to seek help from the factory producing fake news. I am aware that in the next month or so, I will be the target of the worst campaign ever seen, as Oliver Spasovski would say. Guys in Bihacka, come on, you can do better in what you are pay for. Zoran Zaev, I will defeat you on April 12! Vice was shown on tapes with defendants in the “Racket” case and you as well, Nikoloski wrote.

