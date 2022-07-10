In an interview with the Greek newspaper Etnos, President Stevo Pendarovski indicates that Russia produces extremely serious hybrid threats to the entire Balkan region, especially political propaganda and a campaign of disinformation.

In Macedonia, their complexity and intensity are the same as those in 2018, during the referendum after the Prespa Agreement. I don’t have complete knowledge about the rest of the countries, but the several weak points in the region are well known to Moscow and it is certainly trying to penetrate, says Pendarovski.

Regarding the French proposal, President Pendarovski repeated that for him it is a sort of transitional compromise with a roadblock inserted along the way.