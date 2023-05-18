The Cap Versus the Pumpkin is the title of the US magazine Politico article on the realities of the Bulgarian political mafia and its intertwining relations with the criminal underworld.

The latest political crisis in Bulgaria is dependent on road bombs, an Israeli ammunition expert sends death threats in Godfather style, and the main perpetrators are the violent and corrupted Public Prosecutor Ivan Gesev, called The Cap, and even more violent and corrupted ex-PM Boris Borisov, called The Pumpkin – these are just a few of the gruesome findings that this article reveals.

