British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an agreement with Albania that foresees accelerated processing of asylum applications and mass deportation of those who are rejected, as part of a large package of measures to combat illegal immigration.

“We will be firm but fair,” said Rishi Sunak in parliament.

He said the government would deport “thousands” of Albanians in the coming months, who represent around a third (13,000) of the migrants who arrived in Britain this year on small boats across the English Channel.

Despite promises that post-Brexit Britain will take control of its borders, it has never seen as many migrant arrivals across the Channel as it is now. Since the beginning of the year, around 45,000 of them have crossed the English Channel and come to Britain, compared to almost 30,000 in 2021.

Among the measures announced by Sunak is the sending of British police officers to the airport in Tirana, the raising of the threshold according to which an asylum seeker is considered a victim of modern slavery, as well as assurances from the Albanian government that victims will be protected.

Sunak emphasized that Albania is a “safe” country and that with the announced changes, the vast majority of Albanian asylum requests will simply be declared “clearly unfounded.”

The Conservative government leader also announced that the number of agents processing asylum claims would be doubled to make up for delays, and that old holiday centres, dormitories or military facilities would be used to halve the cost of housing asylum seekers currently accommodated in hotels.

Sunak also said the government would continue the project to deport asylum seekers who have arrived illegally on British soil to Rwanda. For now, that procedure is at a standstill after the intervention of the European Court.

