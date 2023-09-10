The death toll from the major earthquake that hit Morocco surpassed 2,000, and over 1,400 are in difficult condition.

Some of the worst affected parts of the country are high in the Atlas mountains, and are difficult to reach with supplies and assistance. Many remain outside, and spent the last night in the open in fear from new quakes.

King Mohammed VI declared three days of mourning and is in contact with countries from the region and across the world to coordinate assistance.