The Beatles’ final song, “Now And Then,” written and sung by John Lennon in 1977, will be released on November 2 as a double A-side with the band’s 1962 debut single “Love Me Do.” The music video, featuring previously “unearthed” footage of the Fab Four, will debut on November 3. Director Peter Jackson, known for his 2021 documentary “The Beatles: Get Back,” has created his first music video for the song. The track was developed by the other band members, and it was sourced from a Lennon vocal and piano demo. Jackson used audio restoration technology to isolate Lennon’s voice. The video is intended to be a fitting farewell to the Beatles and features both poignant and candid moments. On November 10, two compilation albums, “1962-1966, The Red Album” and “1967-1970, The Blue Album,” will be re-released with 21 newly added tracks. Additionally, a 12-minute documentary with commentary from Sir Paul and Sir Ringo was released on November 1 on The Beatles’ YouTube channel.