According to turnout polls released after the polls closed, the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party is the winner of Italy’s parliamentary elections.

According to a poll prepared for RAI television, the center-right coalition can expect 41-45 percent of the vote, the center-left coalition led by the Democratic Party 25.5-29.5 percent of the vote, and the populist Five Star Movement 13.5 – 17.5 percent of the votes. The centrist party Action can count on 6.5-8.5 percent of the votes.

Although the official results are still being counted, congratulations are already pouring in from Hungary.

Balázs Orbán, on behalf of Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orbán, congratulated Georgia Meloni on her victory.