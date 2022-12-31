Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who had been the first German pope in almost 500 years, died on Saturday at the age of 95, the Vatican announced.

“Sorrowfully, I must announce that Benedict XVI, pope emeritus, died today at 9:34 am in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Alarm over Benedict’s health was raised on Wednesday, when Pope Francis described him as “very sick” and called for prayers. Francis also visited his predecessor.

The Vatican has been vague about what ailed Benedict, saying only that his worsening health was due to his advanced age.

Benedict resigned on February 28, 2013, the first pope in centuries to take such action, justifying the move with his age and failing health. That cleared the way for the election of his Argentinian successor. Since then, Benedict has lived in relative seclusion at the monastery on Vatican grounds.

Source: dpa/MIA