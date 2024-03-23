Russia’s Investigative Committee has announced that the death toll for Friday night’s terror attack at the Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of Moscow has risen to at least 115, including three children.

121 people are believed to have been hospitalized, with about 60 of them, including a small number of children, being described as in “serious” or “extremely serious” condition. So far Russia’s ministry of health has published the identities of 41 people known to have been killed.

Russia’s Federal Security Service has issued a statement confirming it has arrested 11 suspects after the Crocus City Hall terror attack on Friday night, including four who it says participated directly in the attack. It claims that the suspects were attempting to flee to the Russia-Ukraine border. The FSB said it had informed president Vladimir Putin of the developments.

Leading politicians have accused Ukraine of being involved in the attack, which Kyiv denies. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing any evidence.