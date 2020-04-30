Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been diagnosed with coronavirus, he said during a video meeting with President Vladimir Putin broadcast on the state-run Rossiya 24 television channel Thursday, The Moscow Times reported.

Mishustin, 54, who was appointed prime minister in January, has played a leading role in Russia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is now self-isolating in the hospital and has temporarily stepped back from his work as prime minister. Putin signed a decree to appoint First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as acting prime minister.

“I have to observe self-isolation and follow orders of doctors. This is necessary to protect my colleagues,” he told Putin, promising to be in constant contact “on all the main issues.”

During the televised meeting, Putin said that what happened to Mishustin could happen to anyone. Putin then asked Mishustin to call him from the hospital.

More at The Moscow Times