Day 50 – Still standing – is the title of a video showing the fight of the Hungarian government and people against the coronavirus, published today by the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Thank you for all you are doing for our nation in these difficult times! I believe that with God’s help, our perseverance, our cooperation in everything that helps us defeat the virus, we will be able to get out of this challenging situation, reads one of the comments below the video.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that Hungary is re-opening after successfully ending the first stage of the coronavirus crisis. Shops and public spaces across the country, except for the densely populated Budapest, will re-open, and citizens will be asked to maintain a distance of 1,5 meters and wear masks in closed spaces.

The Prime Minister said that the Hungarian public healthcare system is now well mobilized and prepared to respond if the virus begins to spread quickly, and that no citizen will be left without the appropriate care. “We are hoping for the best but we are prepared for the worst”, he said.