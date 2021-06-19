Macedonian star striker Goran Pandev missed the training with the national team today. Pandev developed a visible ankle problem ahead of the game with Ukraine on Thursday, and while he eventually played a solid game, he is now in doubt for the game against the Netherlands.

The big match is on Monday at 18h in Amsterdam. It will be the last game for Macedonia, which suffered two losses, against Austria and Ukraine, and has no chance of advancing in the knock-out stage.