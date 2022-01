Just hours before the end of the transfer period, Macedonian forward Goran Pandev (38) signed with Parma.

This puts an end to his six years in Genoa, which faces a difficult fight to avoid relegation.

Pandev is expected to leave the Italian league at the end of the season. Since 2003, he played nearly 500 games, ranking him third in Italian football, behind Fabio Cannavaro and Samir Handanovic.