While thousands of Macedonian citizens are going independently to Serbia, for their booster shots, some of the organizations which helped drive the initial wave of immunization in March are also organizing trips there.

The SKM chamber of commerce, for one, organized trips to Nish, where citizens who had their first Astra Zeneca shots in March, can receive the booster shots. Vranje, Nish and Belgrade are the main points for vaccinating Macedonian citizens in Serbia, and long lines developed at the Kumanovo border crossing since yesterday morning, at the start of the long weekend.

Macedonia is again suffering from a major shortage of vaccines, while Serbia was offering Astra Zeneca to foreigners in March and April, while not offers Pfizer, Sinopharm and other vaccines.