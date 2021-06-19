Macedonia

24 Chasa editorial: Zaev was desperate, he came to Sofia on his knees and still got nothing

The Bulgarian 24 Chasa paper published a video editorial in which its author Viktor Ivanov notes that Zoran Zaev was desperate for a deal during his visit to Sofia. Zaev met with the interim Government, President Radev and with the leaders of two of the main parties GERB and BSP, but failed to get Bulgaria...