The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest have announced major changes to the voting system for the next edition set to be held in Liverpool.

From now on, only the votes of the viewers will decide which countries advance from the semi-finals to the final night, instead of the previous combination of the votes of the jury and the audience, as the songs have been scored since 2009. The finals will be decided by a combination of the audience’s votes and the jury’s points.

As a reminder, from the two semi-final evenings, 10 participants will go to the semi-final, and for the first time, residents of countries that are not part of this musical event will be able to participate in online voting. Their votes will be added to the others and will play a major role in deciding the winner.

Macedonia canceled the performance and next year will not have its representative in the Eurovision Song Contest.