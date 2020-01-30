The Chicago Children’s Choir, where Vasil Garvanliev participated from 1999 to 2003, surprised Macedonia’s representative at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a wonderful video singing the song “Tatkovina” [Fatherland], which was specially arranged for him in 2003, when Vasil and his family were deported from the USA, a humble moment and a great lesson he will never forget, as Vasil describes this moment in his life.

Being part of the Chicago Children’s Choir was one of the most important life experiences for me, where I got the chance to collaborate, sing and learn from the best, but also get the most important life values, discipline, morals, performance excellence and I think about expectations, goals and always act with an open heart, said Vasil.