The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled because of the uncertainties created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) says.

The event was scheduled to take place in Rotterdam on May 12-16.

The Swiss-based EBU, which organizes the large annual television event, said it had looked for other options but came up short.

The decision to cancel the Song Contest was made in light of the restrictions put in place by participating broadcasters and Dutch authorities, as well as health considerations for artists, staff and fans.

We are very proud of the Eurovision Song Contest, that for 64 years has united people all around Europe. And we are deeply disappointed about this situation, EBU Song Contest chief Jon Ola Sand said in a statement.

The EBU is in talks with its Dutch hosts to see whether the event can be staged in Rotterdam next year, Sand said.