Macedonia in the past 24 hours registered 188 new COVID-19 cases and 268 patients who have recovered. Five patients died in the same period, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The patients, from Bitola, Tetovo and Skopje, were aged 61-78

A majority of the new cases were registered in the capital Skopje, 44.

According to Health Ministry data, since the onset of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 10,503 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 5,931 people have recovered.

At the moment, there are 4,096 active cases in the country.

Death toll has reached 476.

So far, a total of 99,615 tests have been conducted in the country, including 1,971 tests in the past 24 hours.