Until now we have secured 61 units of convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-9 patients, says Health Minister Venko Filipce.
A person who has recovered from the coronavirus can donate blood plasma, Minister Filipce says in a Facebook post.
Let’s be humane and help patients who are still fighting this unpredictable virus. Let’s demonstrate our care, donate and save a human life. I appeal for solidarity, because there is nothing more important than our health and the health of our loved ones! says Filipce.
