Over the past 24 hours 1,367 tests were performed, with 120 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 125 patients have recovered, while 5 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Five patients passed away, two from Skopje, one from Kumanovo and two from Tetovo.

New cases were reported in Skopje-63, Kumanovo-4, Debar-6, Stip-4, Prilep-2, Tetovo-14, Struga-6, Veles-2, Bitola-1, Ohrid-4, Gostivar-12, Sveti Nikole-1, Kicevo -1.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 7,244 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 3,324 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 351.

At the moment, there are 3,569 active cases across the country.

There have been 69,426 tests performed in the country until now.