After a break of two years, due to the Covid pandemic, the great joy of Christmas Eve processions continues!

In order to continue this old spiritual tradition, we invite you to join in the preparations until the Christmas harbinger of the birth of Jesus Christ, on January 6, 2023, which will be marked with a large procession through the streets of Ohrid, in which children will participate singing the old carol song “Eternal God”. Children who will participate in this event will receive Christmas gifts. Preparations for the event begin on 10.12.2022 at 1 p.m. in the sports hall of the “Hristo Uzunov” school, informs Letka Filipova, organizer of the Ohrid Christmas Eve procession.