The Macedonian CS:GO (Counter-Strike:Global Offensive) national team won the World Championship of the International Esports Federation (IESF), after defeating the Mongolian national team 3-1 this morning.

The national team represented by the “BLUEJAYS” team, consisting of the players Jane “aidKiT” Apostoloski, Aleksandar “CacaNito” Kjulukoski, Daniel “dan1” Gligorov, Damjan “kyxsan” Stoilkovski and Pavle “stYleEeZ” Stojanovski scored a victory on the “Mirage” maps with 16 -3, on “Inferno” with 16-8 and “Dust2” with 16-7.

The success of the national team comes after it beat Russia 2-0 yesterday and thus secured entry to the finals of the championship. Previously, the Macedonian national team won three games and lost one game.

Macedonia is now the world champion for the second year in a row, after winning the same World Championship last year, which was held in Israel. Also, the Macedonian national team is the European champion, for the second year in a row.