A ban is in place for freight cars on Mavrovo – Debar road as of this morning due to heavy snowfalls. A ban is also in force on the Struga – Kjafasan road, says AMSM.

Elsewhere, traffic is uninterrupted as snow falls mainly in the western part of the country.

Moderate traffic intensity outside urban areas is reported. Also, no delays are reported on the Macedonian side of the borders.

As of Nov. 15, 2021, winter equipment in vehicles is mandatory until Mar. 15, 2022, regardless of the weather.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.