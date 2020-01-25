A sixteenth traditional blood drive event is organized on Saturday to honor late Tose Proeski on his birthday, the Skopje Red Cross said in a press release.

Tose Proeski’s character and humane work are a positive example and inspiration for many young people who donate blood on this date, as well as motivation for multiple donors to continue their humane act. The tradition of holding blood drive events in memory of Tose Proeski started in 2010 and they are being realized in his honor. So far, over 4,500 blood donors have demonstrated their humanity through the act of donating blood at the past 15 events, the Red Cross said.