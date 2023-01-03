Mainly sunny with moderate cloudiness. In the morning, some valleys and some along river Vardar will be covered by fog. A light breeze turning into moderate wind will blow from the northwest in the afternoon, causing some of the fog to be lifted.

Lows forecast to range from -4C to 3C and highs from 8C to 16C.

After being blanketed by fog in the morning, Skopje, where temps range from 0C to 9C, could be partially cleared in the afternoon by a moderate wind blowing from the northwest.