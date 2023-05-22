There is a corroborated suspicion that the SDSM MP, Martin Kostovski, exerted his influence as an MP to employ his wife in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, since there were no other candidates, the Anticorruption Commission cannot establish it as a fact, which prevents it to legally proceed with the procedure”, reads the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption’s decision of April 25.

Yet, since Kostovski didn’t report his wife’s employment to the SCPC, he paid a fee of €500.

This case was revealed by VMRO-DPMNE in September last year when Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani said that Kostovski’s wife was taken over from another governmental institution, thus the whole process was within the legal frameworks.